YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Soundtrack Out Today

The soundtrack includes the new single “Sit Right Down” performed by John Cameron Mitchell, Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Universal Music Canada (UMC) and SHOWTIME announce Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series out now on all streaming platforms. The official soundtrack from the SHOWTIME Emmy®-nominated drama series YELLOWJACKETS includes the new single “Sit Right Down” performed by John Cameron Mitchell, Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker.

The soundtrack also features “No Return (Extended Version)” the previously released track by seven-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette. “No Return (Extended Version)” was released in April 2023 to critical acclaim, with Billboard commending Morissette’s rendition of the track and the way in which it added, “an industrial gothic layer to the original while spiking it with her signature keening, mesmerizing vocals.” “No Return” (Main Title Theme) by YELLOWJACKETS composers, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, was originally released in January 2022.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series will be released in CD format on September 22 and in 2LP Black & Gold Vinyl edition formats on October 27. There will also be a limited D2C Deluxe ‘Rune’ 2LP Black & Yellow Splatter Vinyl edition, and a retail exclusive ‘Alternative Cover ‘Teen Queen’ 2LP Edition available in the coming months.

Comprised of 16 tracks, the brand-new soundtrack features cross generational music from some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock music including Nirvana, The Cranberries, Veruca Salt, Garbage, Pulp, and more. Alongside the classics are modern songs like Florence + The Machine track, “Just A Girl (From The Original Series “Yellowjackets”).” All music included on the soundtrack were featured in Season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS.

The 3 new tracks; Alanis Morissette’s “No Return” (Extended Version) and the Alternative Version, “No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence)” along with “Sit Right Down” performed by John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, will be available in Dolby Atmos HD.

Season two of YELLOWJACKETS debuted on March 24 and the premiere episode of season two became the most streamed season debut in SHOWTIME history. The season two finale episode aired on May 26.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

