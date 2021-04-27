World of Wonder's Documentary WHEN THE BEAT DROPS Releases DVD Today

The award-winning feature documentary from media company World of Wonder, "When the Beat Drops," will be coming to home entertainment TODAY, Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 via Kino Lorber Releasing. The film will also remain on World of Wonder's owned-and-operated platform WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the trailer below.

Directed by renowned film and stage choreographer Jamal Sims making his directorial debut, the film is a portrait of a subculture of dance called "Bucking" which practiced across the Southern United States, and spotlights an entire generation of LGBTQIA+ people that inhabit this dance world.

Said Sims, "I was so deeply impacted by these young people when I first encountered this revolutionary dance style in the late 1990's that I was compelled to return to the South to capture the genesis of Bucking, as well as the lives of the people that practice it."

The film was produced by Randy Barbato & Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Jordan Finnegan of Visceral Media and acquired by Viacom shortly after its debut in 2018.

The film went on to win the Grand Jury Prize at Outfest, the Frameline Film Festival and received a GLAAD Media Award Nomination.

The new DVD release out TODAY includes director and producer commentary tracks, trailers and deleted scenes and will be available on the Kino Lorber website as well as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Watch the trailer here: