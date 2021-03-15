Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Of Wonder To Premiere Makeup Competition Series PAINTED WITH RAVEN With RuPaul As EP

RuPaul will act as Executive Producer on the series.

Mar. 15, 2021  

World of Wonder Productions TODAY announced a new reality competition series, Painted with Raven, IN SEARCH OF the next makeup superstar that will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus later this year. The series joins RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Werq The World, Fashion Photo Ruview, and more on WOW Presents Plus and marks the first major competition series on the platform.

Executive Produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder, as well as RuPaul, Painted with Raven, will be hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race legend and Emmy-Award winning makeup artist Raven. In this exciting new competition series that begins casting today, Raven sets out to find the next makeup superstar from a glittering group of artists across America.

MUAs from across the country will compete - remotely, from the comfort of their own homes - in a series of fierce challenges and weekly face-offs that will snatch wigs, and inspire makeup enthusiasts everywhere. The artist that emerges on top at the end of the season will be crowned the winner and receive a cash prize of $25,000.

"Makeup is something I've always been very passionate about," says Raven. "It is what's ultimately started me on my drag career. I'm so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate...a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!"

"We are thrilled to launch an all-new competition series on WOW Presents Plus to find the fiercest makeup-artists across the country," says Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, "Raven has dazzled audiences worldwide and we are so excited to welcome her as our host on THE JOURNEY to find the next emerging makeup superstar."

Interested contestants can apply online at worldofwonder.com/makeupcasting.

