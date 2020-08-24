Women Take Center Stage at TIFF 2020

Tracey Deer is the recipient of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award.

Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, today announced Beans director Tracey Deer as the recipient of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, presented by L'Oréal Paris and supported by MGM. This is the latest in a series of announcements made as part of the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards, broadcast on CTV during this year's 45th Annual Toronto International Film Festival and streamed to a global audience by Variety. Highlighting TIFF's continued commitment to championing women and diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, the Award celebrates a woman - selected by TIFF and MGM - who is an emerging talent making groundbreaking strides in the industry. This Award is presented in the spirit of Toronto native Mary Pickford, the trailblazing actor, producer, and Co-Founder of United Artists whose impact continues today. Of all the titles in this year's lineup, 43% are directed, co-directed, or created by women - and a strong 49% of titles are directed, co-directed, or created by Black, Indigenous, or POC filmmakers.



Tracey Deer's film and TV credits include the documentaries One More River: The Deal that Split the Cree, Club Native, and Kanien'kehá:ka: Living the Language, as well as the critically acclaimed series Mohawk Girls, which was nominated for Best Comedy at the Canadian Screen Awards and earned Deer a nomination for Best Direction in a Comedy Series. Deer was also honoured at TIFF as a recipient of the Birks Diamond Tribute Award on behalf of the series. Her debut feature, Beans, will screen at TIFF this September. Inspired by her own experiences, the film is a coming-of-age story about a young Mohawk girl during the Oka Crisis in 1990. The script, written by Deer and Meredith Vuchnich, was supported by the TIFF Studio programme, and in 2019, both women won the TIFF-CBC Films Screenwriter Award. Deer also participated in TIFF's Filmmaker Lab (2018); Studio (2017) and Pitch This! (2017).



"We're thrilled to honour TIFF alumna Tracey Deer at the TIFF Tribute Awards this year as she debuts her first feature, Beans," said Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head of TIFF. "Tracey is an authentic, leading Indigenous voice globally and one the industry should watch closely."



"Tracey Deer is a powerhouse talent," said Michael De Luca, MGM's Motion Picture Group Chairman. "Her singular voice and honest depictions of modern Indigenous youth culture have stood out to both audiences and critics alike, and MGM is thrilled to join TIFF in honouring her with the 2020 TIFF Emerging Talent Award."



TIFF previously announced that Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet and Academy Award-winning actor S​ir Anthony Hopkins​ will receive TIFF Tribute Actor Award​s; director C​hloé Zhao​ will receive the ​TIFF Ebert Director Award​; Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair ​will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media​; and Grammy Award--winning composer Terence Blanchard will receive the TIFF Variety Artisan Award.



Deer is one of six women who have graduated from TIFF Talent Development initiatives with work at this year's Festival. The other five are Michelle Latimer (TIFF Talent Lab, TIFF Writers' Studio) with Inconvenient Indian and Trickster; Aisling Chin-Yee (TIFF Filmmaker Lab, TIFF Canning Fellow) with No Ordinary Man; Emma Seligman (TIFF Next Wave, TIFF Kids) with Shiva Baby; Madeleine Sims-Fewer (TIFF Filmmaker Lab, TIFF Rising Stars) with Violation; and Dea Kulumbegashvili (TIFF Filmmaker Lab) with Beginning.



On Friday, September 11 at 6pm, the public will have the opportunity to join a live discussion with Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry as she discusses her directorial debut, Bruised. The In Conversation With... virtual event will delve into all aspects of Berry's experience directing the film, in which she also stars, and will also provide a first-person discussion about her groundbreaking film and television career, spanning 30 years. Registration is FREE and the event is made even more special by being part of the Share Her Journey campaign, which stands for empowering women behind and in front of the camera with a focus on mentorship, skills development, and other opportunities for emerging women creators.



The overall number of speakers at this year's Industry Conference represents a 50/50 gender split, as do TIFF Talent Development initiatives such as TIFF Studio and Filmmaker Lab. And, for the first time, all of the TIFF Rising Stars are women. Celebrating its 10th year, TIFF Rising Stars, presented by OLG, is an annual professional development programme that highlights a unique selection of charismatic up-and-coming actors from around the globe through a variety of events and industry meetings during the Festival. TIFF is delighted to announce that the four Rising Stars for 2020 are: Sheila Atim (Bruised), Rainbow Dickerson (Beans), Tanya Maniktala (A Suitable Boy), and Madeleine Sims-Fewer (Violation). Notable alumni of this programme include Stephan James (Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, Golden Globe winner for Homecoming), Tatiana Maslany (Stronger, The Other Half, Emmy winner for Orphan Black), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace, Maps to the Stars, A Dangerous Method), Jessie Buckley (Judy, Wild Rose, Chernobyl), and Shamier Anderson (Bruised; Endings, Beginnings). This year's Rising Stars will have the opportunity to connect with critically acclaimed actors David Oyelowo, Hiam Abbass, and Tantoo Cardinal.



Also showing TIFF's commitment to professional development opportunities for women who are emerging creators, TIFF has unveiled Molly McGlynn as the recipient of the Micki Moore Residency for 2020. The screenwriting residency for women is supported by Toronto journalist and broadcaster Micki Moore and Share Her Journey. McGlynn, an Ambassador for Share Her Journey, will receive a 10-week residency, mentorship from a script consultant, Industry accreditation for the Festival, and $3,000 towards developing her screenwriting project.



The TIFF Tribute Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 15, at 8pm ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found, during the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The Awards will be streamed to a global audience by Variety.



The 45th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10-19, 2019.

