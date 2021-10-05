Will Packer to Produce the 94th Oscars

EmmyÂ®-nominated producer Will Packer will produce the 94th OscarsÂ®, Academy President David Rubin announced today. It will be his first involvement with the Oscars, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

"Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres. He's already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year's Oscars to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead!" said Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

"The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!" said Packer.

"There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema," said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of 'The Oscars' and deliver a powerful and moving event."

Packer has produced or executive produced a wide range of movies, including such films as "The Photograph," "Little," "What Men Want," "Night School," "Breaking In," "Girls Trip," "Ride Along 2," "Straight Outta Compton," "No Good Deed," "Think Like a Man Too," "Ride Along," "Think Like a Man," "Takers," "Obsessed" and "Stomp the Yard." His television credits include "That Girl Lay Lay," "Blackballed," "Ambitions," "Bigger," "Being Mary Jane," "Uncle Buck" and the remake of "Roots," for which he received an Emmy nomination. He is the founder and CEO of film production company Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, a television, digital and branded content company.

Shayla Cowan, chief of staff of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, will serve as co-producer alongside Packer. Cowan manages and oversees all the operational activities of both companies, advises on marketing, communications and business strategies, and provides support on the development and production of the company's films, television and digital programming.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland CenterÂ® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.