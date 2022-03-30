Wilandrea Blair Receives Development Deal with NBCUniversal Television & Streaming

Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, announced TODAY that Women Write Now fellow Wilandrea Blair has been awarded a development deal with NBCUniversal Television & Streaming to develop projects for the Peacock streaming platform, produced by LOL Studios.

The announcement was made during the Women Write Now Celebration event which took place Saturday, March 26, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood to honor fellowship recipients and guest directors, Danielle Nicolet, Moni Oyedepo, Wilandrea Blair, Gabrielle Dennis, Meagan Good, and Bresha Webb.

Launched in July 2021, Laugh Out Loud's Women Write Now, presented by Chase Sapphire and developed in partnership with Sundance Institute, is a comedic writing fellowship designed to champion and elevate the next generation of Black women in comedy through mentorship, advocacy, production, and exhibition. Chosen from a pool of over 670 submissions, Blair was selected alongside fellows Danielle Nicolet and Moni Oyedepo to develop and produce their comedic scripts under the guidance and mentorship of award-winning filmmakers, industry leaders, Laugh Out Loud executives, and partners from Sundance Institute.

Each fellow was paired with one of the Women Write Now guest directors-Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Meagan Good (Harlem), and Bresha Webb (Run the World)-to bring their project to life working alongside the LOL Studios production team. The short films-Buddy and Bernice (written by Wilandrea Blair, directed by Gabrielle Dennis), Black Karen (written by Danielle Nicolet, directed by Meagan Good), and Take THE JOB (written by Moni Oyedepo, directed by Bresha Webb- are streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Following the completion of their short films, each fellow had the opportunity to pitch new projects to NBCUniversal and Laugh Out Loud executives for the chance to secure a development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, with Blair's submission being selected from the three.

"Women Write Now was created from a simple insight - the burning notion that there should be more of Black women in the writer's room, in the director's seat, and in control of the green light," said Laugh Out Loud President Thai Randolph. "It has been truly inspiring to see what started as the seed of an idea for a writing fellowship quickly blossom into a village of artists, allies, executives, mentors, and sponsors coming together to forge bonds as meaningful as the work produced."

"Through our collaboration with Laugh Out Loud, we've worked together to support and amplify Black female comedy writers, providing them with opportunities to get their work made and exposed to tv and film executives. Additionally, we are truly excited that the short films of our Inaugural group of writers have already had an enthusiastic response from audiences," said Michelle Satter, Founding Senior Director of the Institute's Artist Programs.

"Since being selected for the Women Write Now Fellowship, I have been in a constant state of gratitude. The amazing fellowship founders from Laugh Out Loud, led by Thai Randolph, didn't just develop a fellowship, they created a powerful team of the most influential, intelligent, and generous women in this industry," said Wilandrea Blair. "I'm just a Black chick from Flint with dreams of being a comedy writer. Women Write Now went above and beyond to affirm, empower, and actually put those dreams in motion. I'm incredibly excited for this opportunity with NBCUniversal and ready to keep putting in the work."

The 2021 Women Write Now fellowship is supported by presenting sponsor Chase Sapphire®, the premiere rewards travel credit card for people who are passionate about making more of every moment. To watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes making of the selected films as well as interviews from the fellowship recipients, directors, and Laugh Out Loud executives, tune into the three-part digital documentary series Script to Screen - presented by Chase Sapphire.

Laugh Out Loud and Sundance Institute will be bringing the Women Write Now screenwriting fellowship back for a second year, with submissions opening Monday, April 25. For more information, submission requirements, and program updates visit womenwritenow.com.