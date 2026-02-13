Video: Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss Pair Up in Trailer for CBS Series CIA

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for the first season of CIA, a new police procedural led by Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss. A spin-off of the hit FBI franchise, the weekly series premieres Monday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Ellis). Together they work on covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells and geopolitical secrets.

On the series premiere, their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as the FBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubal Valentine.

The main cast also features Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard and Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Executive producers are Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Ken Girotti, Paul Cabbad, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, Anastasia Puglisi and Peter Jankowski. The series heralds from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/CBS