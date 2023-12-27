What's Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024

With new exclusives and premieres to beloved movies starting to stream, check out everything coming to Paramount+ in January 2024.

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

1/1: Changemakers

1/7: The Golden Globe Awards**

1/11: SkyMed Season 2 premiere

1/16: JUNE premiere

1/19: The Woman in the Wall* premiere

1/25: Sexy Beast premiere

LIBRARY SHOWS

January 2

America Decides (Season 2024)**

CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)**

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)**

January 6

The Uplift (Season 2024)

January 7

Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)

The Takeout (Season 8)

January 8

Eye on America (Season 2024)**

January 10

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)

The Loud House (Season 6)

The Really Loud House (Season 1)

January 17

Aerial Argentina (Season 1)

January 24

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)

January 31

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)

LIBRARY MOVIES

January 1

54

5 Card Stud

A Promise*

A Single Man*

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Adore

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

Alex Cross*

Almost Famous

American Beauty

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Another 48 Hrs.

Approaching The Unknown

Atlantic City

Baby It's You

Bad Lieutenant*

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Bebe's Kids

Becoming Jane

Big Jake

Black Beauty

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Chocolat

Cinema Paradiso

Coach Carter

Cop Land

Days of Heaven

Death On the Nile

Deception

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Falling in Love

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Rich or Die Tryin'*

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning*

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hateship Loveship*

Headhunters*

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

High Noon

Hope Springs*

In Too Deep

Indiscreet

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jane Eyre*

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Last Vegas

Little Women*

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Miller's Crossing

Monster Trucks

My Left Foot

Narc

Norbit

Nostalgia*

Only Lovers Left Alive*

Paid in Full

Pretty In Pink

Private Parts

Reindeer Games*

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Shall We Dance?

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids*

Support the Girls*

Surviving Christmas

Suspect Zero

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

Team America: World Police

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Tintin

The African Queen

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Chumscrubber*

The Core

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*

The Drop

The Elephant Man

The First Wives Club

The Forgiven*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The High and the Mighty

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Peacemaker

The People vs. Larry Flynt*

The Portrait of a Lady

The Queens of Comedy*

The Score

The Stepfather

The Thing Called Love

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The Woman in Black

The Yards

Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead*

Total Recall

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Voyagers

Warrior Strong*

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Young Sherlock Holmes

January 8

All About the Benjamins

Chloe

Insomnia

Lords of Dogtown

Love & Basketball

Maggie's Plan

Menace II Society

Michael Clayton

The Exorcist

January 17

The Stanford Prison Experiment*

January 26

Clerks II*

You Hurt My Feelings*

January 29

Begin Again*

SPORTS

1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ South Carolina*

1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – TCU @ Kansas*

1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UNLV @ San Diego State*

1/7: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)

1/9-1/11: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals

1/12: Start of AFC Men’s Asian Cup

1/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ New Mexico*

1/13: Professional Bull Riders – Chicago*

1/13: Formula E*

1/13 or 1/14: NFL ON CBS – AFC WILD Card Game

1/18: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Napoli vs. Fiorentina

1/19: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Inter vs. Lazio

1/20: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ Boise State*

1/21: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Maryland*

1/20 or 1/21: NFL ON CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff

1/21: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester United

1/22: EA Sports Super Cup Final

1/26-1/27: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

1/27: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Iowa State*

1/28: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship Game

1/28: Barclays Women’s Super League – Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Throughout January: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout January: AFC Men’s Asian Cup

Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout January: AFC Champions League competition

Throughout January: Barclays Women’s Super League competition



* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.