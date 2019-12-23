Watch the Fifteenth Episode of TOM CRIDLAND PODCAST

Episode 15 of the Tom Cridland Podcast is now on Youtube. In it, Tom gives his Top 10 recommendations for things to do in Lisbon, his favourite city in the world.

Watch the episode below!

Here is Cridland's bio:

Tom Cridland is on a mission to become the biggest Pop star in the world.

Tom is, first and foremost, a uniquely gifted songwriter and releases new original music every week.

Tom wrote this bio himself, one which had failed to mention his many years of drinking heavily at karaoke bars and gorging on late night Domino's.

Watch the podcast episode here:





