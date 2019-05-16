WarnerMedia Reups Kevin Reilly for Four More Years

WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman, Robert Greenblatt today announced he has extended top executive Kevin Reilly's contract with a new multi-year deal through 2022. Reilly's role will expand to include all WarnerMedia Entertainment basic cable networks as President of TBS, TNT and truTV, in addition to Chief Content Officer, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. As part of this company reorganization, truTV's President Chris Linn has decided to depart the company.

"Kevin has a long-standing reputation as an industry leader and his accomplishments throughout his career - and particularly at this company - are remarkable," said Bob Greenblatt. "He will continue to head up our important cable networks as well as oversee the robust content strategy for our new direct-to-consumer streaming service. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we move these valuable WarnerMedia properties forward under Kevin. At the same time, I thank Chris Linn for his leadership and dedication to re-branding and building truTV over the last several years."

The only executive to have led two broadcast and three cable networks, Reilly has championed some of the most culturally influential programs in television history, including Empire, The Office, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, The Sopranos, The Shield, Nip/Tuck, ER, Law & Order and Glee, among others. He was among the first television executives to make meaningful investments in digital and social media content and push for multi-platform ratings measurement.

Since joining WarnerMedia in November 2014, Reilly has aggressively led major brand evolutions for TBS and TNT. Under his leadership, TBS has focused on creating distinctive originals and late-night shows, such as FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE and Search Party, while TNT has rolled out premium, award-winning dramas such as The Alienist, I AM THE NIGHT and Claws. Reilly has led efforts to expand partnerships with talent such as the new joint venture with Conan O'Brien's Team Coco, and improve the consumer experience by significantly reducing commercial inventories in originals. He has also spearheaded new businesses such as ELEAGUE, and the recently announced new All Elite Wrestling league to grow the company's portfolio.

Before joining TBS and TNT, Reilly served as president of entertainment for FOX (2007-2014), president of entertainment at NBC (2004-2007), president of entertainment at FX (2000-2003), and president of television at Brillstein-Grey Entertainment (1994-2000).

In 2016 Reilly was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and in 2018, he received the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award from NATPE. An avid conservationist, Reilly serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Nature Conservancy of California. He is also a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Young Presidents' Organization and serves on the Board of Trustees for the American Film Institute. Reilly graduated from Cornell University and is a member of the Cornell University Council.





Related Articles View More TV Stories