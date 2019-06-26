WarnerMedia Orders Patrick Somerville's MADE FOR LOVE and STATION ELEVEN

Two more series are coming to WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service, Made for Love and Station Eleven, both from showrunner Patrick Somerville.

On Made for Love, Somerville will team with S.J. Clarkson, who is serving as director and EP. Hiro Murai has signed on as director and EP of Station Eleven.

Somerville most recently created, wrote and served as the co-showrunner and executive producer of the critically acclaimed series Maniac. Somerville's work on the series received two nominations for both the WGA and PGA awards. He previously was a writer and producer for the HBO drama The Leftovers.

ABOUT MADE FOR LOVE

Made for Love is a 10-episode, half-hour, straight-to-series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. A dark, absurd, and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge, this series shows how far some will go for love, and how much further others will go to destroy it.

The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device - the Made for Love- in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Also, there are dolphins.

Made for Love was named the best book of 2017 by GQ, The New Yorker and NPR, and will be adapted for the small screen by showrunner Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers). S.J. Clarkson (Game of Thrones prequel, Collateral, Jessica Jones, Defenders) is attached to direct and executive produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. Paramount is the studio.

ABOUT STATION ELEVEN

A postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, Station Eleven tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, which was both a National Book Award and PEN/Faulkner Award finalist, Station Eleven is a 10-episode limited series drama. It will be created by Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers), who will also serve as the showrunner, and directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry, Childish Gambino's This is America), with Paramount serving as the studio. Somerville and Murai will executive produce along with Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson will serve as co-EP.





