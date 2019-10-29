WarnerMedia Announces BOBBIE SUE Coming to HBO Max

Announced from the stage today at WarnerMedia Day, HBO Max will exclusively release the feature film Bobbie Sue starring Golden Globe® winner Gina Rodriguez in the title role of Bobbie Sue, produced by Donald De Line (Body of Lies, Ready Player One) and directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline, Uncle Drew).



"Giving a project like Bobbie Sue the reach and accessibility that HBO Max provides is what every filmmaker is looking for right now," said producer Donald De Line. "Gina Rodriguez and Charles Stone III both have an incredible talent for bringing rich characters, timely stories and authentic worlds to life."



Bobbie Sue is a feature-length film that follows the story of Bobbie Sue, who after being raised among four rowdy brothers in a blue-collar neighborhood, is a scrappy, headstrong young lawyer who lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realize she's been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol of hers, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.





