Warner Bros Launches BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE-Themed App

In anticipation of the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Warner Bros. Pictures and Trailer Park Group's Mirada have launched the “Welcome To The Afterlife Generator,” a groundbreaking, interactive web-based app that immerses fans headfirst into the iconic, whimsical and mischievous world of Beetlejuice with a unique journey through the film's vibrant Afterlife.

Developing technology built on the ghoulish Afterlife characters featured in the film, the app transforms a user's selfie into a version of themselves that fits perfectly into the film's story world. These videos and photos not only immerse them into the world, but they are assigned their own unique “Waiting Room” number and become part of the digital marketing campaign, as fans are able to download and share via their social media channels.

We wanted to bring fans into the world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in a way that would garner genuine excitement around this long-awaited sequel, and this app does just that,” said Cameron Curtis, EVP of Global Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures. “The experience provides fans a unique output every time they use the app. Allowing for the creation of endless versions of their Afterlife selves that the fans can not only share, but it also allows for them to be integrated and promoted throughout the wider marketing campaign.”

The incorporation of imagery from the film's set and the app's playful, saturated colors reflects the quirky charm of the film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. As fans navigate through the app, they are welcomed into the Afterlife, encountering the iconic “Waiting Room” set, Beetlejuice’s right-hand Shrinker, Bob, and more. The app culminates in custom images that mirror the official character art for the film, bringing fans even closer to becoming Beetlejuice characters themselves.

“In creating this one-of-a-kind experience, we utilized ethically trained AI models focused specifically on mirroring the IP of the Beetlejuice world,” said Mathew Cullen, President and Chief Creative Officer at Mirada. “The app not only pays homage to the original film’s aesthetic, but also provides an entry point for a modern audience, bringing relevance and excitement to the next generation of Beetlejuice fans.”

This digital experience serves as a perfect companion to the film, which reunites Oscar-nominated director Tim Burton with Oscar nominee Michael Keaton. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promises to captivate audiences, and this app allows fans to engage with the story in a fresh and innovative way as the new film heads towards its release in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Fans can take their place in the Afterlife at WelcomeToAfterlife.com.

About Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is back! Keaton returns to his iconic role, alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

Tim Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos; such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton, editor Jay Prychidn, Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman, BAFTA-winning visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton and Oscar-winning animatronic & special makeup effects supervisor Neal Scanlan as well as Oscar-winning makeup & hair designer Christine Blundell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, in North America, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures



