Walt Disney Studios to Offer Select Films For a Limited Time at a Special Price
The Walt Disney Studios announced today that movie lovers will be able to purchase a selection of their favorite films on digital at a special price in the U.S.
Disney will offer select films starting at $4.99 for a limited time on digital platforms in the U.S. Organized into thematic collections, new films will become available each week throughout April and May and include something for everyone.
Feel Good Movies
April 14-20
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Greatest Showman
- Napoleon Dynamite
- The Devil Wears Prada
- There's Something About Mary
- Never Been Kissed
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal (2009)
- The Sound of Music
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- 27 Dresses
- Little Miss Sunshine
- The Joy Luck Club
- An Affair to Remember
- Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature
April 21-27
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- African Cats
- Bears
- Born In China
- Chimpanzee
- Earth
- Expedition China
- Ghost of the Mountains
- Monkey Kingdom
- Oceans
- Wings of Life
Family Fun Flicks
April 21-27
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Ferdinand
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- The Book of Life
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Night at the Museum
- Ice Age
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Peanuts Movie
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- Thumbelina
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Robots
- Marley & Me
- Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
- Epic
May The 4th
April 28-May 4
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers
May 5-11
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Battle of the Sexes
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Goal! The Dream Begins
- Dodgeball
- Stick It
- Eddie the Eagle
- Rookie of the Year
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- Free Solo
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Whip It
- Just Wright
- Drumline
- Fever Pitch
- Ford v Ferrari
- Remember the Titans
- Invincible
- Glory Road
- The Mighty Ducks
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- McFarland USA
- Miracle (2004)
- The Rookie
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
Action Movies
May 12-18
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Armageddon
- The A-Team
- Con Air
- Die Hard
- Enemy of the State
- Fight Club
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- Speed
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Man on Fire
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Pearl Harbor
- Real Steel
- Red Sparrow
- Tombstone
Princess Collection
May 19-25
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Brave
- Cinderella (1950)
- The Little Mermaid
- Moana
- Pocahontas
- The Princess and the Frog
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Tangled