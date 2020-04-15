Walt Disney Studios to Offer Select Films For a Limited Time at a Special Price

The Walt Disney Studios announced today that movie lovers will be able to purchase a selection of their favorite films on digital at a special price in the U.S.

Disney will offer select films starting at $4.99 for a limited time on digital platforms in the U.S. Organized into thematic collections, new films will become available each week throughout April and May and include something for everyone.

Feel Good Movies

April 14-20

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Greatest Showman

Napoleon Dynamite

The Devil Wears Prada

There's Something About Mary

Never Been Kissed

Pretty Woman

The Proposal (2009)

The Sound of Music

Under the Tuscan Sun

27 Dresses

Little Miss Sunshine

The Joy Luck Club

An Affair to Remember

Beaches

Earth Day with Disneynature

April 21-27

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

African Cats

Bears

Born In China

Chimpanzee

Earth

Expedition China

Ghost of the Mountains

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Wings of Life

Family Fun Flicks

April 21-27

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Ferdinand

Alvin and the Chipmunks

The Book of Life

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Night at the Museum

Ice Age

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Peanuts Movie

Mr. Popper's Penguins

Thumbelina

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Robots

Marley & Me

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

Epic

May The 4th

April 28-May 4

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle

Game Changers

May 5-11

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Battle of the Sexes

Bend It Like Beckham

Goal! The Dream Begins

Dodgeball

Stick It

Eddie the Eagle

Rookie of the Year

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Free Solo

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Whip It

Just Wright

Drumline

Fever Pitch

Ford v Ferrari

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Glory Road

The Mighty Ducks

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

McFarland USA

Miracle (2004)

The Rookie

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Action Movies

May 12-18

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Armageddon

The A-Team

Con Air

Die Hard

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Gone in 60 Seconds

Speed

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Man on Fire

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Pearl Harbor

Real Steel

Red Sparrow

Tombstone

Princess Collection

May 19-25

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Aladdin (1992)

The Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Brave

Cinderella (1950)

The Little Mermaid

Moana

Pocahontas

The Princess and the Frog

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled





