WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS Will Return to The CW

World's Funniest Animals, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, returns for Season Two debuting on All-New Saturday Nights on The CW starting on October 9, 2021 with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C.

Elizabeth Stanton said, "I'm so excited to be returning to The CW for Season Two of World's Funniest Animals to share with you video clips of the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of animals of every variety. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with my celebrity guests and show panelists who make hilarious commentary."

Each week a celebrity guest joins Elizabeth Stanton and introduces her to their pets. World's Funniest Animals is produced by Associated Television International and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

Rotating weekly celebrity panelists on the series, who make commentary on the animal videos, include: Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh and Noah Matthews.