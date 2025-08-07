WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Sets Season 2 Premiere with Freya Skye & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season 2 of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” the continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place,” will premiere with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 12, on Disney Channel (7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT). All episodes will also be available on Disney+ in the U.S.

Joining Selena Gomez (“Alex Russo”) in guest roles for the second season include “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” star Freya Skye (Piper), Harvey Guillén (Gossip Stone), Kirsten Vangsness (Bigelow McFigglehorn), Recker Eans (Quentin), Tobias Jelinek (Lord Morsus), Patrick Bristow (Wiz M.D.) and Eleanor Sweeney (Bella Bianchi).

This season will also feature the return of characters from “Wizards of Waverly Place,” including Mr. Laritate (Bill Chott) and Mantooth (Sean Whalen). Amanda Tepe, known for her many memorable roles throughout the original series, also makes a special appearance in the Christmas-themed episode.

In Season 2 of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought —especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for THE FAMILY Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald.

Check out the new teaser trailer below. All episodes of the first season are currently available on Disney+.