WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ Nominated for Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild has announced the official nominees list for the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards), which includes honors for Wicked, Emilia Perez, Maria, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Agatha All Along.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Winners in the nine categories will be announced live at the event.

“I am thrilled to congratulate all the nominees for this year’s CDGA. Your exceptional creativity and dedication continue to elevate the art of costume design. We look forward to celebrating your incredible achievements on this magical evening. Best wishes to each nominee,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

27th CDGA NOMINEES:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Challengers - Jonathan Anderson

Conclave - Lisy Christl, CDG

Emilia Pérez - Virginie Montel

The Fall Guy - Sarah Evelyn, CDG

The Substance - Emmanuelle Youchnovski

Excellence in Period Film

The Book of Clarence - Antoinette Messam, CDG

Gladiator II - Janty Yates, CDG & Dave Crossman

Maria - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Nosferatu - Linda Muir

Saturday Night - Danny Glicker, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice - Colleen Atwood, CDG

Borderlands - Daniel Orlandi, CDG

Dune: Part Two - Jacqueline West, CDG

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Jenny Beavan, CDG

Wicked - Paul Tazewell, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Agatha All Along: Seekest Thou the Road - Daniel Selon, CDG

Baby Reindeer: Episode 4 - Mekel Bailey

Emily in Paris: The Grey Area - Marylin Fitoussi

The Gentlemen: Refined Aggression - Loulou Bontemps

Hacks: Just for Laughs - Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton - John Glaser

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans: Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals - Lou Eyrich, CDG & Rudy Mance, CDG

Palm Royal: Maxine Throws a Party - Alix Friedberg, CDG & Leigh Bell, CDG

Ripley: IV La Dolce Vita - Maurizio Millenotti & Gianni Casalnuovo

SHŌGUN: Ladies of the Willow World - Carlos Rosario, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Agatha All Along: If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You - Daniel Selon, CDG

Dune: Prophecy: The Hidden Hand - Bojana Nikitovic

Fallout: The Target - Amy Westcott, CDG

House of the Dragon: The Red Dragon and the Gold - Caroline McCall

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Doomed to Die - Luca Mosca, CDG & Katherine Burchill & Libby Dempster

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Killer Dolls - Gioffrè Vincenzo

Dancing with the Stars: Soul Train Night - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG

The Masked Singer: Who Can it Be Now? - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Luke D’Alessandro, CDG

Saturday Night Live: Ariana Grande Host - Tom Broeker, CDG & Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

We’re Here: Oklahoma, Part 3 - Diego Montoya & Marco Morante; Derek Anthony Purcell & Amber Watkins

Excellence in Short Form Design

Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon - Shiona Turini, CDG

Chapter 1: “Launderette” reimagined with Beyoncé: Levis - Shiona Turini, CDG

Dandyland: 102 - Rafaella Rabinovich

Tick Tick Tick - Samantha Kuester, CDG

Volkswagen: An American Love Story - Jenny Eagan, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

Agatha All Along - Imogene Chayes, CDG Illustrator

Joker: Folie à Deux - Edwardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator

The Masked Singer - Barbra Araujo, CDG Illustrator

SHŌGUN - James Holland, CDG Illustrator

