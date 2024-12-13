WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ Nominated for Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild has announced the official nominees list for the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards), which includes honors for Wicked, Emilia Perez, Maria, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Agatha All Along.
Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Winners in the nine categories will be announced live at the event.
“I am thrilled to congratulate all the nominees for this year’s CDGA. Your exceptional creativity and dedication continue to elevate the art of costume design. We look forward to celebrating your incredible achievements on this magical evening. Best wishes to each nominee,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.
27th CDGA NOMINEES:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
- Challengers - Jonathan Anderson
- Conclave - Lisy Christl, CDG
- Emilia Pérez - Virginie Montel
- The Fall Guy - Sarah Evelyn, CDG
- The Substance - Emmanuelle Youchnovski
Excellence in Period Film
- The Book of Clarence - Antoinette Messam, CDG
- Gladiator II - Janty Yates, CDG & Dave Crossman
- Maria - Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Nosferatu - Linda Muir
- Saturday Night - Danny Glicker, CDG
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice - Colleen Atwood, CDG
- Borderlands - Daniel Orlandi, CDG
- Dune: Part Two - Jacqueline West, CDG
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Jenny Beavan, CDG
- Wicked - Paul Tazewell, CDG
Excellence in Contemporary Television
- Agatha All Along: Seekest Thou the Road - Daniel Selon, CDG
- Baby Reindeer: Episode 4 - Mekel Bailey
- Emily in Paris: The Grey Area - Marylin Fitoussi
- The Gentlemen: Refined Aggression - Loulou Bontemps
- Hacks: Just for Laughs - Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG
Excellence in Period Television
- Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton - John Glaser
- FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans: Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals - Lou Eyrich, CDG & Rudy Mance, CDG
- Palm Royal: Maxine Throws a Party - Alix Friedberg, CDG & Leigh Bell, CDG
- Ripley: IV La Dolce Vita - Maurizio Millenotti & Gianni Casalnuovo
- SHŌGUN: Ladies of the Willow World - Carlos Rosario, CDG
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
- Agatha All Along: If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You - Daniel Selon, CDG
- Dune: Prophecy: The Hidden Hand - Bojana Nikitovic
- Fallout: The Target - Amy Westcott, CDG
- House of the Dragon: The Red Dragon and the Gold - Caroline McCall
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Doomed to Die - Luca Mosca, CDG & Katherine Burchill & Libby Dempster
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Killer Dolls - Gioffrè Vincenzo
- Dancing with the Stars: Soul Train Night - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG
- The Masked Singer: Who Can it Be Now? - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Luke D’Alessandro, CDG
- Saturday Night Live: Ariana Grande Host - Tom Broeker, CDG & Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
- We’re Here: Oklahoma, Part 3 - Diego Montoya & Marco Morante; Derek Anthony Purcell & Amber Watkins
Excellence in Short Form Design
- Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon - Shiona Turini, CDG
- Chapter 1: “Launderette” reimagined with Beyoncé: Levis - Shiona Turini, CDG
- Dandyland: 102 - Rafaella Rabinovich
- Tick Tick Tick - Samantha Kuester, CDG
- Volkswagen: An American Love Story - Jenny Eagan, CDG
Excellence in Costume Illustration
- Agatha All Along - Imogene Chayes, CDG Illustrator
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Edwardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator
- The Masked Singer - Barbra Araujo, CDG Illustrator
- SHŌGUN - James Holland, CDG Illustrator
