WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, & More Nominated for MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), the premier organization of entertainment sound editing professionals since 1953, has announced the nominations for the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming.

Winners will be announced at the annual gala on February 23, 2025 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. As previously announced, two honorary awards will also be presented at the gala: Kevin Costner will receive the Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Greg Hedgepath, MPSE will receive the Career Achievement Award. Patton Oswalt will serve as the host of the ceremony.

72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation



Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: "Into The Fog"

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: D.J. Lynch, Rob McIntyre MPSE

Sound Designers: Adam Cioffi, Jeff Halbert

Sound Effects Editor: Marc Schmidt MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Erika Koski

Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE



LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy: Part Two

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff King

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Editor: Shaun Farley MPSE

Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley



Secret Level: "Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear"

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad North MPSE, Matt Yocum MPSE

Sound Designers: Joseph Fraioli, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Ryan Sullivan

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Battaglia MPSE, Harry Cohen MPSE

Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Matt Telsey

Foley Artist: Brian Straub



Star Trek Prodigy: “The Devourer of All Things, Part II"

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Supervising Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Sound Designer: Matt Klimek MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner MPSE

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti



Transformers: Earthspark: "Judgment Day: Part 2"

Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, Mia Perfetti MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache

Foley Editor: Carol Ma MPSE



X-Men ’97: "Fire Made Flesh"

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, David Acord, Cameron Barker

Supervising Foley Editor: Jeremy Molod



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR



Lioness: "Beware the Old Soldier"

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Thomas Boykin

Music Editor: Ben Zales



Masters of the Air: Part Nine

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Jack Whittaker, Michael Minkler

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

Supervising ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

Dialogue Editor: Michael Hertlein

ADR Editors: Jim Brookshire MPSE, Bryan Parker MPSE



The Penguin: "Cent’Anni"

HBO MAX

Supervising Sound Editors: Rich Bologna, Lawrence Zipf

Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ

ADR Editor: Tony Martinez

Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy



Ripley: "V LUCIO"

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Feuser, Lawrence Zipf

Sound Designer: Lawrence Zipf

Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy



Shōgun: "Ladies of the Willow World"

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Brian J. Armstrong MPSE

Sound Editor: Damon Cohoon

Dialogue Editor: John Creed MPSE

ADR Editor: Ayako Yamauchi MPSE



Slow Horses: “Hello Goodbye"

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal

ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck

Dialogue Editors: Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley



House of the Dragon: "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

HBO MAX

Supervising Sound Editor: Alastair Sirkett MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Martin Cantwell, Ruth Knight

Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster

Foley Artists: Rebecca Glover, Barnaby Smyth



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Doomed to Die"

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Barker, Glenn Freemantle MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emilie O’Connor

Foley Editor: Paolo Pavesi

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote



Masters of the Air: Part Five

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Jack Whittaker MPSE

Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon MPSE, Jeff Sawyer

Sound Effects Editors: Zach Goheen MPSE, Paul B. Knox, Adam Kopald

Foley Artists: Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit MPSE, Jeffrey Wilhoit MPSE



The Penguin: "After Hours"

HBO MAX

Supervising Sound Editors: Rich Bologna, Lawrence Zipf

Sound Effects Editors: Diego Perez MPSE, Wyatt Sprague

Supervising Foley Editor: Matt Haasch

Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones



Ripley: “III Sommerso"

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Feuser, Lawrence Zipf

Sound Designers: Bill R. Dean MPSE, Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Lawrence Zipf

Foley Editor: Igor Nikolic

Sound Effects Editors: David Forshee MPSE, Wyatt Sprague

Supervising Foley Editor: Matt Haasch

Foley Artists: Sandra Fox, Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm, Jay Peck



Shōgun: "Broken to the Fist"

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Brian J. Armstrong MPSE

Sound Designers: Benjamin L. Cook MPSE, James Gallivan

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Hailstone

Foley Editor: Ken Cain MPSE

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Matt Salib



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form



Baby Reindeer: Episode 7

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Skelding MPSE

Sound Designer: Tom Jenkins

Dialogue Editor: Milos Stojanovic MPSE

Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster

Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth



The Bear: "Doors"

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve "Major" Giammaria MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Fuhrer, Matt Snedecor, Craig LoGiudice

ADR Editor: John Bowen

Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin

Foley Editor: Annie Taylor MPSE

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan



Earthsounds: “Australian Forests”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins

Sound Effect Editor: Tom Mercer

Foley Editor: Ellie Bowler

Foley Artist: Rory Joseph



Only Murders in the Building: "Blow Up"

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters, Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Dialogue Editor: Christopher Gomez MPSE

Foley Editor: Erika Koski

Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE



What We Do in the Shadows: "Come Out and Play"

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steffan Falesitch

Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee MPSE

ADR Editor: Mark Relyea MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch

Supervising Foley Editor: Sam C. Lewis MPSE

Foley Editor: Lyndsey Schenk MPSE

Foley Artists: Adam DeCoster, Alex Ullrich MPSE



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation



Inside Out 2

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: David C. Hughes, Jonathon Stevens

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Supervising Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter

Foley Artists: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE



The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok, Matt Stutter MPSE

Sound Designer: David Farmer MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Hayden Collow, Alexis Feodoroff

Dialogue Editor: Dmitry Novikov MPSE

Foley Editors: Michael Donaldson, Craig Tomlinson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley



Mufasa: The Lion King

Walt Disney Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Harry Cohen MPSE, Paula Fairfield MPSE, Luke Gibleon MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin L. Cook MPSE, KATIE Halliday MPSE, Ando Johnson,

Michael Mitchell, Jessie Pariseau, Roland N. Thai MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Vanessa Lapato

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Katy Wood

Foley Editor: Pietu Kornhonen

Foley Artists: John Cucci MPSE, Gary Hecker MPSE, Mike Horton, Heikki Kossi MPSE,

Dan O’Connell



The WILD Robot

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts

Sound Designer: Randy Thom MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: David Farmer MPSE, David Hughes, Jamey Scott MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rich Quinn

Foley Editors: Malcolm Fife, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary



The Blue Angels

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Stambler MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Ryan "Sully" Sullivan

Dialogue Editor: Emma Present



Dahomey

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker

Sound Designer: Nicolas Becker

Sound Editor: Sylvain Malbrant

Dialogue Editor: Maxime Saleix

Foley Artist: Gilles Marsalet



Elton John: Never Too Late

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob Getty MPSE, Richard Yawn MPSE

Sound Editor: Mike Pipgras



Music by John Williams

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Barnett MPSE, Roy Waldspurger

Sound Effects Editor: Tim Farrell

Dialogue Editor: Dmitri Makarov

Music Editor: Ramiro Belgardt



Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens

Sound Designer: Will Chapman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Foley Editor: Olly Freemantle

Foley Artist: Zoe Freed



Will & Harper

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Zach Seivers MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: George Pereyra, Adam Parrish King

Dialogue Editor: Jared K. Neal



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International



Emilia Pérez

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Aymeric Devoldère

Sound Designer: Cyril Holtz

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Hortense Bailly

Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana

Foley Editor: Antoine Swertvaegher

Foley Artist: Gregory Vincent



The Girl with the Needle

Mubi

Supervising Sound Editors: Morten Pilegaard, Oskar Skriver

Sound Effects Editor: Christian Roed Dalsgaard

Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain

Foley Artist: Julien Naudin



The Goat Life

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah MPSE, Resul Pookutty MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Arun Rana

Foley Editor: Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah MPSE

Foley Artists: Andriy Ryzhov, Ruslan Shebistyi, Andriy Starikovskiy, Bogdan Zavarzin



Kneecap

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brendan Rehill

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Louise Burton MPSE

Foley Editor: Damien Lynch

Foley Artists: Caoimhe Doyle, Emer O’Reilly



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Alien: Romulus

20th Century Studios

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE

Sound Editor: Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon

Dialogue Editors: David Butler, Ryan Cole MPSE, Jacob Riehle, Ailene Roberts MPSE

A Complete Unknown

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco MPSE, Anna MacKenzie, Robert Troy

Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Craig Henighan MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Emma Present

Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Martin Kwok

Dialogue Editors: Ray Beentjes, Polly McKinnon, Stefanie Ng

ADR Editor: David Bach

Crowd Editors: Alexis Feodoroff, Justin Webster

Saturday Night

Columbia Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: David Butler, Will Files MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Helen Lutrell, Emma Present

Wicked

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: John Marquis, Nancy Nugent Title

Supervising Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver

Dialogue Editor: David Bach



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley



Alien: Romulus

20th Century Studios

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE

Sound Designer: Chris Terhune

Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames MPSE, Dan Kenyon, Ken McGill MPSE, James Miller, Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE

Foley Editors: Samuel Munoz, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE

Foley Artists: Jacob McNaughton, Noel Vought



Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Supervising Sound Editors: Ryan Cole MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Designers: Samson Neslund, Eric A. Norris MPSE, Addison Teague

Sound Effects Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editors: Pete Persaud, Gina Wark

Foley Artist: Steve Baine



Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Sound Designers: Dave Whitehead MPSE, Michael Babcock, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Randy Torres

Sound Effects Editors: Brent Burge, Hayden Collow, Melanie Graham, Michael Mitchell, Jeff Sawyer, Matt Stutter MPSE, Chris Terhune

Supervising Foley Editor: Chris Flick

Foley Editor: Willard Overstreet

Foley Artists: John Cucci, Dan O’Connell



Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Mackenzie

Sound Effects Editors: Tom Heuzenroeder, Tara Webb

Foley Editors: Duncan Campbell, Adrian Medhurst MPSE



Nosferatu

Focus Features

Supervising Sound Editor: Damian Volpe MPSE

Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, Damian Volpe MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Samir Foco, Mariusz Glabinski MPSE

Foley Supervisor: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Foley Editor: Joel Raabe MPSE



September 5

Paramount Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Sound Designer: Frank Kruse

Foley Supervisor: Uwe Zillner

Foley Editors: Johanna Rellinghaus, Benedikt Uebe

Foley Artist: Uwe Zillner



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation



Arcane: "The Dirt Under Your Nails"

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Stephen P. Robinson MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Music Editors: Andrew Kierszenbaum, Sebastien Najand, Alex Seaver

Foley Editor: PJ Pascual

Foley Artists: John Cucci, Dan O'Connell



Invincible: "I Thought You Were Stronger"

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: KATIE Jackson MPSE, Mia Perfetti MPSE, Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE

Foley Editor: Carol Ma MPSE



Justice League: “Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three"

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Hargreaves MPSE

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Keatts

Dialogue Editors: Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia MPSE

ADR Editor: Kelly Foley Downs



Orion and the Dark

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: D.J. Lynch, Rob McIntyre MPSE

Sound Designers: Jessey Drake MPSE, Jeff Halbert, Marc Schmidt

Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Cat Gensler, Grace Stensland

Dialogue Editor: Jason Oliver

Foley Editor: Roberto D. Alegria

Foley Artists: Vincent Deng, Laura Macias



Watchmen: Chapter 1

Studio Mir

Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, George Peters

Sound Designer: Paul Menichini

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Michael Garcia MPSE

Foley Editor: Jordan McClain

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Matt Salib



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary



Apollo 13: Survival

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Darling

Sound Editor: Greg Gettens

Foley Editor: Olly Freemantle

Foley Artist: Rebecca Heathcote



The Beach Boys

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: David Chrastka



Fly

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editor: Eli Cohn

Sound Effects Editor: Jack Sasner

Dialogue Editor: Ben Chesneau



Formula 1: Drive to Survive: "Forza Ferrari"

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Fry, Steve Speed

Sound Supervisors: Doug Dreger, Adam King

Sound Designers: Tom Maclellan, James Spooner



Jim Henson Idea Man

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Timmons, Tony Volante

Sound Designer: Jeremy S. Bloom

Sound Editor: Kelly Rodriguez

Dialogue Editor: Ian Cymore



Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Bob Edwards

Sound Designer: Pete Horner

Sound Effects Editors: Kim B. Christensen, Joel Raabe MPSE



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature



Atlas

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Per Hallberg MPSE

Supervising Sound Designer: Ann Scibelli

Sound Effects Editors: Eric A. Norris MPSE, Stephen P. Robinson MPSE, Jonathan Title MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Daniel Irwin

Dialogue Editors: Laura Harris Atkinson, Taylor Jackson, John Stuver

Supervising Foley Editor: Willard J. Overstreet

Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE

Foley Artist: Michael Horton



Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Diebold

Sound Designers: Chris Diebold, Randy Torres

Sound Effects Editor: Phil Barrie

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editor: Jim Brookshire

Supervising ADR Editor: Sean Massey MPSE

Foley Editors: Chelsea Body, Jenna Dalla Riva, Kevin Jung, Colton Maddigan

Foley Artists: Sandra Fox, Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama



The Killer

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger

Sound Designers: Gael Nicolas, Alan Rankin



Música

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Aud

Sound Effects Editor: Mitch Osias

Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Pollack-Chalfant Zebert

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Christopher Moriana, Nancy Parker MPSE



Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Hecker MPSE, Chuck Michael MPSE

Sound Effects Designers: Scott Hecker MPSE, Chuck Michael MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Bryan Jerden MPSE, Alexander Pugh MPSE, Andrew Vernon MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Greg ten Bosch MPSE, Brad Sokol

Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Dialogue/ADR Editors: Michael Hertlein, Arielle McGrail, Byron Wilson

Supervising Foley Editor: Mark Pappas

Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE

Foley Artists: Michael Broomberg, Mike Horton



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form



Fallout: "The End"

Amazon Prime

Music Editors: Clint Bennet, Christopher Kaller



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Doomed to Die"

Amazon Prime

Music Editor: Jason Smith MPSE



The Penguin: “Cent’Anni"

HBO Max

Supervising Music Editor: Ben Holiday

Music Editors: Chad Birmingham, Luke Dennis



Ripley: "VIII NARCISSUS"

Netflix

Music Editors: Dan Evans Farkas, Ben Schor



Salem's Lot

HBO Max

Supervising Music Editor: Andrew Silver MPSE

Music Editor: John Carbonara



Slow Horses: "Returns"

Apple TV+

Music Editor: Ben Smithers



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form



Baby Reindeer: Episode 1

Netflix

Music Editor: Jack Sugden



The Bear: "Doors"

FX

Music Editors: Jason Lingle, Jeff Lingle



Only Murders in the Building: "My Best Friend’s Wedding"

Hulu

Music Editor: Michah Liberman



Shrinking: "Last Drink"

Apple TV+

Music Editor: Richard Brown MPSE



We Are Lady Parts: "The Reason"

Peacock

Music Editor: Andy Patterson MPSE



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary



Beatles '64

Disney+

Music Editor: John M. Davis



Elton John: Never Too Late

Disney+

Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE



The Greatest Night in Pop

Netflix

Music Editor: Gavin Allingham



Jim Henson Idea Man

Disney+

Supervising Music Editor: Ryan Rubin



Music by John Williams

Disney+

Supervising Music Editor: Ramiro Belgardt

Music Editors: Christopher Barnett MPSE, Roy Waldspurger



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture



Better Man

Paramount Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Timothy Ryan

Music Editors: Craig Beckett, Lena Glikson, Cory Milano, Liam Moses, Joe E. Rand, Chris Scallan, Emily Rogers Swanson

Vocal Editors: Noah Hubbell, Anna Muehlichen



A Complete Unknown

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Ted Caplan

Music Editor: Maggie Talibart



Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Music Editors: Daniel DiPrima, Oliver Hug

Scoring Editor: Anele Onyekwere



Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Music Editors: Clint Bennett, Ryan Rubin

Music Editor: Joe E. Rand



Emilia Pérez

Netflix

Lead Music Editor: Maxence Dussère

Music Editors: Cécile Coutelier, Matthieu Lefèvre, Aristide Rosier



Wicked

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Catherine Wilson

Supervising Vocal Editor: Robin Baynton



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR



Batman: Arkham Shadow

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Camperell MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Charlie Gondak, Daniel Khim MPSE, Austin Krier MPSE, Matthew Kulewicz MPSE, Amanda McDonnell, Ryan Ongaro, Kerri Shak



Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 6

Audio Lead: Jacob Harley, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey

Audio Directors: Ian Mika

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Robert Jackson

Senior Audio Artist: Ryan Garigliano

Dialogue Editors: Jessica Arkoff, Socrates Ayala, Kelli Baffoni, Tom Boyd, Roman Fusco, Cesar Marenco MPSE, Kevin Patel, Brandon Roos, Ruge Sun, Dani Turner, Rob Weiss, Maggie Wolf

Audio Artists: Justin Moreh, Darrell Tung



Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Audio Director: Rita Kedineoglu

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Martín Gutiérrez MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Alex Baghdassarian MPSE, Bryan Borders, Garrett Hernandez



Star Wars Outlaws

Lead Voice Designer: Charles Pateman

Voice Designers: Alain Abbyad, Antoine Deseille, Oskar Hansson, Marla Kishimoto, Hanna Witulska



Until Dawn

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Nick Gratwick

Senior Dialogue Designer: Paola Velasquez

Dialogue Designer: Andrea Contino

Dialogue Editor: Damian O'Sullivan



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music



Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 6

Audio Directors: Alex Hemlock, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Music Editors: Brian DiDomenico, Jim Lordeman



Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Audio Director: Kris Giampa

Music Director: Derek Duke

Supervising Music Editor: Ted Reedy

Senior Music Editor: Adam Burgess



Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Audio Director: Cody Behiel

Supervising Music Editor: Ron Dazo

Music Editors: Steven Silvers, Morgan Fryer-McCulloch, Ben YJ Hung, Lauren Kott



Helldivers 2

Music Director: Keith Leary

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Sonia Coronado, Collin Lewis



Star Wars Outlaws

Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev

Senior Music Designer: Erik Jacobsson

Music Supervisor: Manu Bachet



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley



Batman: Arkham Shadow

Technical Sound Designer: Haroon Piracha

Sound Design Lead: Jon Ruse

Sound Designers: Tyler Hayden, Kyle Lammerding

Senior Audio Designer: Ryan David Kull

Lead Audio Designer: Julian Korzeniowsky

Audio Programmer: Alex Stopher

Audio Designers: Lee Banyard, Scott Gilmore, Ryan McSweeney, Travis Naas, Stefan Rutherford, Matthew Wright



Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 6

Audio Directors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Trevor Bresaw, Ian Mika, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Lead Sound Designers: Collin Ayers, Jai Berger, Darren Blondin, John Drelick, Nick Martin, Kevin Sherwood

Sound Designers: Mark Camperell MPSE, Nick D’Amato, Tom David, James Evans, Daniel P. Francis MPSE, Luis Galdames MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Austin Krier MPSE, Jim Lecroy, James Miller, Garrett Montgomery MPSE, Josh Moore, Michael Newton, Dominik Ragančík, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE, Nick Spradlin, Darrell Tung, Bryan O. Watkins

Technical Sound Designers: Sunglae Park, William Wise III

Expert Sound Designers: Andy Bayless, Cameron Britton, Scott Eckert

Associate Lead Sound Designer: Jacob Harley

Sound Effects Editors: Landen Belardes, Cadmus Blackwood, Tyler Windsor

Senior Audio Artist: Corina Bello, Logan Byers, Ryan Garigliano, Jasmine Jia, James McCawley, Vadim Nuniyants, Tim Schlie, Lee Staples

Junior Audio Artists: Tommy Lee, Justin Moreh

Foley Editor: Rustam Himadiiev

Foley Artist: Bogdan Zavarzin

Audio Directors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Trevor Bresaw, Ian Mika, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey



Helldivers 2

Sound Designer: Olliver Andersson

Senior Technical Sound Design Supervisor: Simon Gumbleton

Senior Sound Designer: Harvey Scott, Juuson Tolonen

Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE

Senior Audio Artist: Kristian Johannson



LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senior Audio Programmer: Simon Haines

Supervising Sound Designers: Byron Bullock, Peter Hanson, David Philip

Lead Sound Designer: Mark Hill

Senior Audio Designer: Pablo Valverde Brañas

Technical Sound Designer: Lucas Falcao

Senior Sound Designers: Safar Bake, Danny Hey, Bryan Higa, Matteo Lupieri, Ash Read, Pete Reed, Harvey Scott

Sound Designers: Harry Boyce, Edward Ducan, Rose Evans, Lorenzo Piani, Ben Pickersgill

Foley Editors: Austin Creek, Nick Seaman

Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE



Star Wars Outlaws

Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev

Lead Audio Designer: Jacob Coles

Senior Sound Designers: Joel Green, Adam Oakley, Simon Siegfried Klar

Expert Audio Designer: Martin Weissberg

Audio Artist: David Kristian



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)



At the Riverbank

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Adam Jamal



Brigham Young University: Student Accomplice

Brigham Young University

Supervising Sound Editor: Chance Anderson



Bubble Boy

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Alina Ushakova



Intermission

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Joseph Russell



Last Remembrances

University of Southern California

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Foster, Borna Moinpour



The Memories of Autumn

Beijing Film Academy

Supervising Sound Editor: Xiaotong Fu, Ruijia Sun



Songbirds

Savannah College of Art and Design

Supervising Sound Editor: Eugenio Mirafuentes



Wrestle-Off

University of Southern California

Supervising Sound Editor: Arden Sarner

ABOUT THE MPSE

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) is a global community of visionary sound artists who define the sonic experience of cinema, television, and games. From the subtle nuances of dialogue to the pulse-pounding roar of action, MPSE members are the not-so-silent heroes behind the immersive audio that brings stories to life, captivating audiences worldwide.



Through its vibrant network of professionals spanning 40 countries on 6 continents, the MPSE is dedicated to elevating the craft of sound and recognizing the indispensable role sound artists play in storytelling. The organization’s year-round calendar is packed with exciting events, including industry panels, educational workshops, networking opportunities, screenings and celebrations, including the prestigious Golden Reel Awards, which honor artistry and innovation in sound editing.



Committed to nurturing the next generation of sound talent, the MPSE offers mentorship programs and scholarships that provide aspiring sound professionals with the tools and support they need to achieve their goals. The MPSE further champions and celebrates the power of sound and the incredible artists who bring it to life through its quarterly publication, Wavelength.

