Viola Davis Will Play Michelle Obama in FIRST LADIES

Variety reports that Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis will play former First Lady Michelle Obama in a new Showtime series called "First Ladies." Aaron Cooley will write and executive produce.

The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of First Ladiesfrom throughout history, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. "First Ladies" will turn it lens on the East Wing of the White House, as opposed to the West, where many of history's most impactful and world changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies.

Davis has won two TONY AWARDS for her performances in August Wilson plays ("Fences" and "King Hedley II). She won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her work on the 2016 film adaptation of "Fences," and was nominated for her role in the film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's play "Doubt."

"If you look to the past and look at storytelling where there's a huge deficit in terms of our voice and our presence, that's not a good place to start," Davis said. "What we have to fight for, and this is what I'm proud about with JuVee, is autonomy in storytelling and production and all of it. Don't just tell me that the only way Viola can exist in the story is if a white person is leading the charge and I'm in the background."

Read the original story on Variety.





