Video/Photos: Helen Mirren Stars in New Trailer for THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB

Directed by Chris Columbus, the new movie will hit Netflix on August 28.
Netflix has released the official trailer, along with new photos, for The Thursday Murder Club, the new murder mystery comedy starring Tony Award winner Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie. It will hit the streamer on August 28, 2025.
Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film follows the retired quartet who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.
Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership. Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver round out the ensemble cast. Take a look at the new photos below!
