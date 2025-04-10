Video/Photos: Andrew Rannells Stars in New Trailer for I DON'T UNDERSTAND YOU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new trailer has dropped for I Don't Understand You, the upcoming comedy film starring Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll, and Amanda Seyfried. The new movie hits theaters on June 6th. Watch the trailer here and check out photos from the film below.

I Don't Understand You follows Dom (Nick Kroll) and Cole (Andrew Rannells), a couple on the verge of adopting a baby, as they embark on an Italian vacation — the perfect opportunity to reconnect before the new addition arrives. Everything is picture-perfect, the epitome of a European babymoon, when things begin to spiral out of control. Lost on the way to dinner, their car gets stuck in a ditch, leaving them stranded in rural nowhere during a torrential downpour.

These two Americans, who are used to being catered to, are now in a foreign land with no cell service, zero comprehension of the Italian language, and, as fear takes over, escalating turmoil that could explode at any moment. The movie also stars Morgan Spector, Nunzia Schiano, Eleanora Romandini, and Paolo Romano.

In a statement, filmmakers Brian Crano & David Joseph Craig said, "We're so happy moviegoers are going to get to see an old school, dark, twisted comedy on the big screen. Kroll and Rannells are the dream team comic duo, and we hope you get out to see their comedy magic on June 6th. The trailer is just a sneak peek at what's to come!"

