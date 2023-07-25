Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+

The series will debut globally on Friday, August 25.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Apple TV+ announced the four-part documentary series “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn,” telling the riveting story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn and his relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder, shocking arrest, and unbelievable escape that stunned the world, will debut globally on Friday, August 25.

The series features in-depth access to all of the key players in the saga, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s harrowing escape, and the man in the middle of it all - Carlos Ghosn - who, for the first time, tells his side of this ongoing, global news story, from start to finish.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Amy”) and Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Drive to Survive”) and directed by DuPont and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker James Jones (“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”).

Inspired by the acclaimed book “Boundless,” by THE WALL Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series includes never-before-seen interviews and footage with the prime players who lived in the Ghosn orbit, his rise to corporate power in Japan, his several arrests and the details of his harrowing escape to Lebanon.

As one of the decade’s most shocking international business and legal stories, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” gives viewers unparalleled access to the key figures involved in the saga, the events as they unfolded and predict what comes next.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is produced for Apple by Box To Box and executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Martin Conway, with Head of Video for THE WALL Street Journal Amanda Wills and Daniel Rosen executive producing for THE WALL Street Journal Studios.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on

November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 370 wins and 1,538 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Katy Perry to Return to AMERICAN IDOL With Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Photo
Katy Perry to Return to AMERICAN IDOL With Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie

The historic star-maker competition series “American Idol” welcomes back music industry legends and iconic judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help discover America’s next singing sensation for season seven on ABC.

2
Ariana Madix Makes Her LOVE ISLAND USA Debut Tonight on Peacock Photo
Ariana Madix Makes Her LOVE ISLAND USA Debut Tonight on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix surprises islanders with a special guest appearance in tonight's episode of Peacock's Love Island USA. Set in Fiji, Season 5 of the Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Watch a video clip now!

3
Tracy Morgans TAKIN IT TOO FAR Comedy Special Coming to Max Photo
Tracy Morgan's TAKIN' IT TOO FAR Comedy Special Coming to Max

Two-time Emmy®-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock,” “The Last O.G.”) leaves it all on the stage in his first Max stand-up special taped live from the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Watch the new video trailer now!

4
Video: Hulu Debuts MIGUEL WANTS TO FIGHT Series Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Debuts MIGUEL WANTS TO FIGHT Series Trailer

“Miguel Wants to Fight” is Hulu’s latest Original Film from American High (“Plan B,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” “Crush”). The cast includes Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha, Raúl Castillo, Dascha Polanco, and Andrea Navedo. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2
Video: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA StrikeVideo: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2
John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl ReleasesJohn Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl Releases

Videos

Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
WICKED