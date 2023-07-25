Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced the four-part documentary series “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn,” telling the riveting story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn and his relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder, shocking arrest, and unbelievable escape that stunned the world, will debut globally on Friday, August 25.

The series features in-depth access to all of the key players in the saga, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s harrowing escape, and the man in the middle of it all - Carlos Ghosn - who, for the first time, tells his side of this ongoing, global news story, from start to finish.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Amy”) and Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Drive to Survive”) and directed by DuPont and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker James Jones (“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”).

Inspired by the acclaimed book “Boundless,” by THE WALL Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series includes never-before-seen interviews and footage with the prime players who lived in the Ghosn orbit, his rise to corporate power in Japan, his several arrests and the details of his harrowing escape to Lebanon.

As one of the decade’s most shocking international business and legal stories, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” gives viewers unparalleled access to the key figures involved in the saga, the events as they unfolded and predict what comes next.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is produced for Apple by Box To Box and executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Martin Conway, with Head of Video for THE WALL Street Journal Amanda Wills and Daniel Rosen executive producing for THE WALL Street Journal Studios.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on

November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 370 wins and 1,538 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here: