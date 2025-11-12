Video: Watch the Trailer for THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nintendo and Illumination have debuted the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

The voice cast for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features many returning favorites, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek). Newly announced voices are Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released by Universal Pictures on April 3, 2026.