Video: Watch the Trailer for Jonathan Glazer's THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Watch the official first trailer for Jonathan Glazer's THE ZONE OF INTEREST, starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller. The film will be released in theaters on December 15.

The film follows the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Based on the novel by Martin Amis, the film was written and directed by Jonathan Glazer.

Watch the new trailer here:



