Video: Watch the Official SMURFS Trailer Feat. New Rihanna Song 'Friend of Mine'

Paramount has dropped a new trailer for the animated reboot of Smurfs, which features a sample of Rihanna's new song "Friend of Mine" from the film. With Rihanna leading an all-star voice cast, Smurfs arrives in theaters on July 18.

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

The voice cast also includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña and Kurt Russell,

In addition to voicing Smurfette, Rihanna produces the film and will provide original music for the soundtrack. Smurfs is directed by Chris Miller, who previously directed Puss in Boots. Listen to the single "Higher Love" by Desi Trill featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi below.

