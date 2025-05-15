Video: Watch the New Trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s THE BAD GUYS 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamWorks Animation has dropped a new trailer for The Bad Guys 2, the sequel to the animated hit film. In this new chapter, the now-reformed Bad Guys try to do good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls. The movie is in theaters on August 1.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film’s release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Hamilton album Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs.”

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian WILD boar engineer; and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the alumni voice talents of Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit. The Bad Guys 2 is co-directed by JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first film. The music is by Oscar-nominated returning composer Daniel Pemberton.

