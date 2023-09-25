Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer

The new season is starting on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Adult Swim has released the trailer for new episodes of “Rick and Morty,” the hit adult animated series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

New episodes of the series will premiere around the world and across the multiverse starting on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

A global phenomenon, the seventh season of “Rick and Morty” will debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages.  In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. The new season will also be available to stream in 2024.

“Rick and Morty” was the #1 comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five and six, and has become a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, livestreaming, retail, and fan experiences. The series reached over 19M viewers on linear broadcast in 2022 and remains a top series on Max. “Rick and Morty” has garnered two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program” and is currently nominated for a third.

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. “Rick and Morty,” 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Watch the new trailer here:



