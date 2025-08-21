Video: Watch the LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion special will premiere Monday, August 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The reunion special will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up-close-and-personal look back at their experience in the Villa. Watch the new trailer now.

Season 7 introduced a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Islanders faced brand new couples' challenges, unexpected twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests in the vibrant Fiji villa. Once again, viewers voted for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who will go home heartbroken.

The season, which concluded in July, is hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling. During its six-week run, Love Island USA season 7 garnered over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock. The reality series scored #1 streaming original title in the United States for the week of the finale.

Beyond Nielsen measurement, which predominantly captures viewership of content on the television screen, Peacock's first-party data revealed that Love Island USA season 7 has the platform’s biggest mobile audience of all time for an entertainment series, with nearly 30% of usage occurring on mobile devices.