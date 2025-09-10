Video: Watch the First Teaser for WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer along with new photos for Wake Up Dead Man, the highly anticipated new entry in the popular Knives Out franchise. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will first be released in theaters before hitting the streamer. The movie will be in select theaters on November 26, 2025 and on Netflix on December 12, 2025

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Tony Award winner Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

The previous Knives Out entry, Glass Onion, was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw detective Benoit Blanc attend a lavish private estate on a Greek island. He soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that included a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen project for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.