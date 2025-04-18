Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for HIM Starring Marlon Wayans

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From producer Jordan Peele comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans. Watch the first teaser trailer for the film, which hits theaters on September 19.

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.

