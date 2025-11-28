Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 4 of PALM ROYALE Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode four of the comedy series Palm Royale season two, starring Kristen Wiig. In the new episode, the feds pursue Maxine, who further damages her reputation by attempting to compromise the investigation. Meanwhile, Robert tries to hide Norma's secret.

Episode 4 will premiere on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Check out the new clip now, which sees Maxine attempt to track down Norma, who has travelled overseas.

Written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the ensemble cast also features Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with new guest stars John Stamos, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers.

“Palm Royale” follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she works to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. In order to survive, she must draw on her well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

The first season of “Palm Royale” received 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

The show is written, executive-produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple