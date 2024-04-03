Video: Watch a New Trailer For TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN, a film from New Line Cinema and Temple Hill based on John Green’s bestselling novel of the same name and directed by Hannah Marks, debuts Thursday, May 2 on Max.

Check out the trailer below!

Logline: TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced). It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying... trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.



Cast: Isabela Merced, Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes, and J. Smith-Cameron.



Credits: TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN from New Line Cinema and Temple Hill and based on John Green’s bestselling novel, is directed by Hannah Marks and written by executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner serve as producers. Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey and Paulina Sussman executive produce on behalf of New Line Cinema, alongside executive producers Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, John Green, and Rosianna Halse Rojas.