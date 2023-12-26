Video: Watch Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON — PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Teaser

The film is coming soon to Netflix.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON — PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER.

REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside THE BRAVE people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld.

On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Anthony Hopkins as THE VOICE of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Watch the new trailer here:



