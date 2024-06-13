Video: Watch Trailer for THE INSTIGATORS With Matt Damon and Casey Affleck

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple has just dropped a new trailer for the original film The Instigators starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

In the film, Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse.

Directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, “The Instigators” also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

Apple Original Films’ “The Instigators” will debut in select theaters August 2, 2024 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ August 9, 2024.

Watch the trailer now!

