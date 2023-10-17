Video: Watch 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Teasing Meredith Marks' 'Complete Betrayal'

Bravo has released the tense THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY mid-season trailer leading up to tonight's episode.

Episodes premiere Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The season stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose, along with familiar face Angie Katsanevas and newbie Monica Garcia. Original housewife Mary Cosby returned as a friend.

The trailer teases a drama-filled trip to Bermuda, with Rose saying Gay "exploited [her] sexuality" for her book and what appears to be Katsanevas shattering a glass to get the group's attention.

Gay also teases "devastating" information that seemingly led to a "complete betrayal" due to what Marks said to Garcia.

The teaser comes after the season opened with a clip from the Bermuda trip, showing Gay on the phone receiving shocking news. Gay said she didn't "know who to trust anymore" while pushing producers out of her room.

Garcia had been introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face.

Watch the trailer here: