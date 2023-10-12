Video: Watch THE CURSE Trailer Starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & Benny Safdie

In advance of the much-anticipated premiere of THE CURSE, SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for the series, which will premiere on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Friday, November 10, before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and have its world premiere tonight at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12, screening the first three episodes.

Co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, THE CURSE is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.

The series stars Emma Stone (La LaLand, The Favourite), Fielder (The Rehearsal) and Safdie (Oppenheimer). Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy® nominee Corbin Bernsen and Constance Shulman.

THE CURSE is a co-production of SHOWTIME and A24. Fielder also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also executive produces through their Elara banner.

The series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on November 10 in Canada and on November 11 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Watch the new trailer here: