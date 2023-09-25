Video: Watch Steve Martin & Martin Short's Nod to FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Here comes the bride – and her fathers!

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving trio is dressed to impress in this season’s penultimate episode of “Only Murders in the Building” streaming Tuesday, September 26th.

Check out a clip from the upcoming episode featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the viral wedding dress. The Emmy®-nominated series is available on Hulu, with new episodes streaming Tuesdays.

Short and Martin previously starred together in the 1991 comedy, Father of the Bride. Watch their reference to the film in the video clip below!

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death.

Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the new clip here:



