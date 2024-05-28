Video: Watch Sneak Peek From New Episode of THE BIG CIGAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of the limited drama series “The Big Cigar,” starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton.

Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman, who also serves as an executive producer, the series is showrun by NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as an executive producer and writer alongside Jim Hecht. The all-new episode will debut on Friday, May 31, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14 on Apple TV+.

Episode 104: What Are Friends For?- A chaotic confrontation leads to a change of plans. Huey and Bobby’s differences come to light. Agent Clark pulls out all the stops.

“The Big Cigar” tells the incredible true story of Hollywood REVOLUTION meeting social revolution. It’s a WILD caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

André Holland leads a renowned ensemble cast including Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made”) is the showrunner of “The Big Cigar.” Executive Producer Jim Hecht (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) penned the show’s first episode. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Sherman Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (“Little America”) through their production company Epic.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

