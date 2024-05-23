Video: Watch Official Trailer for BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F With Eddie Murphy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated return of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The film will be released globally on Netflix July 3, 2024.

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Other members of the cast include Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon

The film is directed by Mark Molloy. Based on Characters created by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie, Jr., the story by Will Beall who penned the screenplay alongside Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten.

Watch the new trailer now!

Comments