Video: Watch Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in Trailer for A FAMILY AFFAIR

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming film A Family Affair, a comedy featuring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron as an unlikely romantic pairing.

The surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

The film is directed by Richard LaGravenese (The Last Five Years film, Freedom Writers) and is written by Carrie Solomon.

In addition to Kidman and Efron, the cast also features Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

The film hits Netflix on June 28, 2024. Watch the trailer!

To pre-save the film on Netflix, click HERE.

