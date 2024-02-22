Video: Watch Netflix's THE GENTLEMEN Trailer With Theo James

Netflix released the full-length trailer for THE GENTLEMEN, a new series from Guy Ritchie. Starring Emmy-nominated actor Theo James, THE GENTLEMEN premieres on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father's sizable country estate - only to discover it's part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory characters from Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation.

Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The series is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, with a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends. The series offers depth into this criminal world and a new story to get stuck into.

The cast also includes Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Watch the new trailer here: