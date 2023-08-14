Video: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Scandals

SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECRET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA will premiere on Netflix on September 6.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 3 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs
Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Photo 4 Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer

From the director of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECRET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA will premiere on Netflix on September 6.

Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals.

Produced by Conor Fetting-Smith, Sabrina Parke, and Clive Patterson, the feature was executive produced by Brian Knappenberger, and Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets).

Watch the trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
48 HOURS to Launch in Weekday Syndication Photo
48 HOURS to Launch in Weekday Syndication

CBS News correspondents and 48 HOURS contributors Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti will anchor the updated episodes, which will be presented on 15 CBS-owned stations, as well as stations owned by Nexstar, Sinclair, FOX, Gray Television, Cox, Tegna and Scripps.

2
Video: Watch the GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS TMZ Doc Preview Photo
Video: Watch the GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS TMZ Doc Preview

The all-new special TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs analyzes the decades-long investigation revolving around the infamous series of tragic killings between 1996 and 2011, in which human remains of 11 people were found on or near Gilgo Beach on New York’s Long Island. Watch the video preview now!

3
Sean Patrick Flanerys Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday Photo
Sean Patrick Flanery's Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday

The supernatural thriller NEFARIOUS was released in theaters on April 14 through Soli Deo Gloria Releasing, and it ultimately grossed over $5 million at the domestic box office. Nefarious will now be released on DVD on August 15 from Mill Creek Entertainment.

4
Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM Photo
Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM

NBCU's new performance-based, reality music series, Chasing the Dream, has added another iconic name to its growing list of celebrity mentors. The series, created by Queens, New York native, Monica Kelley, a 25-year veteran of the industry, has announced the addition of MC Lyte.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
CHICAGO