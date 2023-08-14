Video: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Scandals

From the director of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECRET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA will premiere on Netflix on September 6.

Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals.

Produced by Conor Fetting-Smith, Sabrina Parke, and Clive Patterson, the feature was executive produced by Brian Knappenberger, and Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets).

Watch the trailer here: