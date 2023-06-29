Video: Watch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in Netflix's HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Happiness For Beginners. The new film will be released on Netflix on July 27, 2023.

Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!”

The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness.

Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found.

The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, and Julia Shiplett.

Watch the new trailer here: