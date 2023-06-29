Video: Watch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in Netflix's HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS Trailer

The new film will be released on Netflix on July 27, 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 1 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 4 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover

Netflix has shared the trailer for Happiness For Beginners. The new film will be released on Netflix on July 27, 2023.

Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!”

The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness.

Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found. 

The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, and Julia Shiplett.

Watch the new trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kim Cattrall Is Done With SEX & THE CITY Following AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo Photo
Kim Cattrall Is Done With SEX & THE CITY Following AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo

Kim Cattrall has confirmed that she will not be returning to the role of Samantha Jones from Sex & the City after her cameo in And Just Like That. Yesterday, Cattrall appeared on The View to tease the cameo, revealing that the head of HBO called her to request a return. Watch the interview video now!

2
RUPAULS DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three

10 fierce and fabulous queens from across Australia and New Zealand will be put to the test. Only one can walk away with the title of Down Under’s Drag Race Superstar. The 10 queens fighting for the crown are: Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, and Rita Menu.

3
Anne Burrell & Jeff Mauro Mentor on WORST COOKS IN AMERICA Photo
Anne Burrell & Jeff Mauro Mentor on WORST COOKS IN AMERICA

In the eight-episode season, food superstars Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro each lead a team of fun and flirty kitchen disasters through a life-changing culinary bootcamp to transform them from cooking duds into kitchen studs. The recruits learn how to make date-friendly dishes and they also go head-to-head in romantic dating-inspired challenges,

4
Disney Releases INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Soundtrack Photo
Disney Releases INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Soundtrack

The five-time Academy Award® winner and 53-time nominee John Williams (“Jaws,” Star Wars, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”) was excited to write music that would not only amplify the excitement of Indy’s last adventure, but would also underscore its most moving, deeply resonant emotional moments, including those at the very end of the film.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT CameoKim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'
Small Crush Releases New Single '5'Small Crush Releases New Single '5'
Sore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled AlbumSore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled Album

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
ALADDIN