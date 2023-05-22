Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite For WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE Series on Bravo

The series will premiere on July 9 on Bravo.   

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan of “The Real Housewives of New York City” as they pack up their trunks and head to the small town of Benton, Ill. 

Totally unbeknownst to the Benton locals, the town council surprises everyone by inviting “Real Housewives” superstars Luann and Sonja to help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000.

It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit, with a little bit of help from Paula Abdul.

From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home. Whether searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain – with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.    

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG. Executive producers include Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Ailee O’Neill, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans. 

Watch the new trailer here:



