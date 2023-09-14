Video: WE tv Shares KEKE WYATT'S WORLD Series Trailer

The series will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 9pm ET.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

WE tv announced the all-new reality series, Keke Wyatt’s World, will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 9pm ET with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

The six, one-hour episodes follow R&B artist, Keke Wyatt, as she navigates her demanding singing career along with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend, and mother to 11 children. Having been in the music game for over a decade, Keke is ready to take her career in a new direction with her first new album in over six years while exploring challenges in love and as a mother. With a new baby added to her brood, Keke finds this new path far more difficult than ever before, unable to manage her way to super stardom the way her team would like.

As the pressures mount, she fights to keep it all from unraveling with the help of husband, Zackariah, a stay-at-home dad who manages the house; her mother, Lorna, who is her rock but also stirs up trouble in the family; and manager and BFF, Andrae, who struggles to keep her on track. Can Keke continue to balance motherhood and family life with the demands of her career and her fans?

Keke Wyatt’s World is produced by Conveyor Media with Colin Whelan, Rebecca Sirmons and Kat Uyenco serving as Executive Producers and Rodney Holland and Carlos Vargas as Co-executive Producers. Keke Wyatt and Andrae Crenshaw also serve as Executive Producers. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Ashley McFarlin VP Development & Original Production, Scripted Executive Produce for WE tv.

Watch the new trailer here:

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community.

Further building on this mission, current WE tv originals are now available to stream on WE tv’s sister platform, ALLBLK. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and streamers Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder and Sundance Now.



