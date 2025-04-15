Video: Tina Fey, Colman Domingo & More in THE FOUR SEASONS Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has debuted the official trailer for The Four Seasons, a cozy new comedy series from co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. The show stars Marco Calvani, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Fey, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Julia Lester. The series premieres Thursday, May 1, on Netflix.

The Four Seasons follows six old friends heading for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news.

Over the course of a year, viewers follow the friends on four vacations and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Based on the 1981 feature film from Alan Alda, The Four Seasons is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships.

