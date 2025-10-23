 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF Docuseries Trailer

All episodes will be available on Peacock on Thursday, November 13.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Peacock has dropped the trailer for the new docuseries Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, premiering on Thursday, November 13. The series follows Emmy award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Haunted Mansion) as she journeys to Africa on a four-week-long girls trip with her three closest childhood friends Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark.

Throughout the trip, they take on new adventures, deepen their lifelong friendship, and explore personal connections to the continent.  Over the course of the series, Tiffany and her friends travel to multiple locations across Africa: Cape Town, South Africa; Victoria Falls and Harare, Zimbabwe; and Zanzibar, Tanzania. All episodes will be available at once exclusively on Peacock.  

The six-episode docuseries is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG, Will Packer Media, Glass Slipper Pictures, She Ready Productions and 1oneninety5 Productions. Executive Producers are Jeff Jenkins, Will Packer, Tiffany Haddish, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, Richard Brown, Russell Jay Staglik, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, J.J. Duncan, and Natalie Neurauter. 

Regional Awards
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
The Outsiders
101 ratings

The Outsiders
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
The Book of Mormon
84 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos