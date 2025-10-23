Video: TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF Docuseries Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has dropped the trailer for the new docuseries Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, premiering on Thursday, November 13. The series follows Emmy award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Haunted Mansion) as she journeys to Africa on a four-week-long girls trip with her three closest childhood friends Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark.

Throughout the trip, they take on new adventures, deepen their lifelong friendship, and explore personal connections to the continent. Over the course of the series, Tiffany and her friends travel to multiple locations across Africa: Cape Town, South Africa; Victoria Falls and Harare, Zimbabwe; and Zanzibar, Tanzania. All episodes will be available at once exclusively on Peacock.

The six-episode docuseries is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG, Will Packer Media, Glass Slipper Pictures, She Ready Productions and 1oneninety5 Productions. Executive Producers are Jeff Jenkins, Will Packer, Tiffany Haddish, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, Richard Brown, Russell Jay Staglik, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, J.J. Duncan, and Natalie Neurauter.