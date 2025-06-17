Video: THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TNT has shared a sneak peek clip from the sixth episode of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” executive produced by Dean Devlin. When the magic door reroutes Charlie, Lysa, and Connor to a bizarre manor where a series of Agatha Christie-style murders take place, they must figure out whodunnit while Vikram tries to track them down with the help of a mysterious tarot card reader.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original TV and film franchise, the series will debut episode six on Monday, June 23 at 9pm/8pm Central on TNT, and subsequent episodes will continue to air on Monday nights.

Produced by Electric Entertainment, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter" centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of KING Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.

The 12-part series stars McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino) and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars. Christian Kane will reprise his role as “Jacob Stone” in a Guest Starring role. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

Comments