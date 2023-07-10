Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

Peacock has shared the trailer for TWISTED METAL, featuring musical actress Stephanie Beatriz. The ten-episode season is set to launch on July 27.

Joining Beatriz in the series is Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa.

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

The series will feature guest stars Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr.

Watch the new trailer here:



