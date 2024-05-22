Video: See The First Trailer for THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL Starring Jessica Lange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The upcoming film The Great Lillian Hall with Tony Award nominee Jessica Lange will debut Friday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

See the newly released trailer for the film below!

As beloved Broadway star Lillian Hall (Lange) pours her heart, soul, and time into preparing for her next big role, she finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness. Battling against all odds to make it to opening night, while holding on to her fading memories and identity, she must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey – balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark demands of the real world.

In addition to Lange, the film also stars Academy Award and Emmy winner Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Jesse Williams, and Pierce Brosnan.

The film is directed by Michael Cristofer, with a screenplay by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone. It is produced by Bruce Cohen, Steven Rogers, Scott Thigpen, and Marie Halliday, executive produced by Tom Cappello, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Michael Cristofer, and Alex Platis and co-produced by George Scarles and Jessica Fox-Thigpen.

